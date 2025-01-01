Reddit, refined for the terminal.

reddix is a modern terminal client for browsing Reddit.

It can preview images in the terminal using the Kitty graphics protocol, has keyboard shortcuts and vim-like keyboard navigation, video playback integration (also using Kitty graphics protocol), multi-account management and a way to filter content. You can also upvote and downvote in the terminal, is controllable via a YAML-based config, refresh commands and it has action menus for links.

Those who are familiar with the terminal, are power users and want a distraction free reddit experience may want to consider reddix to navigate subreddits, content and media in the terminal instead of a browser.