Mass renamer TUI written in Rust.

cargo install --locked --git https://github.com/linkdd/regname

regname is a mass renaming tool for the terminal which uses regular expressions.

 

It presents a TUI that lists files with color indicators for matches. You can switch between matching and renaming fields using TAB, cancel with CTRL+C and apply changes easily with ENTER.

 

This tool is ideal for those who need to rename multiple files while having a TUI for visually seeing these changes. It provides a clear and simple way to handle bulk file renaming tasks without leaving the terminal.

