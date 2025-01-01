Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Mass renamer TUI written in Rust.

regname is a mass renaming tool for the terminal which uses regular expressions.

It presents a TUI that lists files with color indicators for matches. You can switch between matching and renaming fields using TAB, cancel with CTRL+C and apply changes easily with ENTER.

This tool is ideal for those who need to rename multiple files while having a TUI for visually seeing these changes. It provides a clear and simple way to handle bulk file renaming tasks without leaving the terminal.