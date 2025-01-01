renux

A terminal-based bulk file renamer with a TUI.

pip install renux

renux is a bulk file renaming TUI tool that lets you interactively apply batch renames with a preview of changes.

 

You can use regex with capture groups to replace text, perform case transformations and insert sequential counters or dates into filenames. This tool also allows you to exclude specific files from renaming and use undo/redo to safely revert changes. All actions use keyboard shortcuts, so you can quickly set up rules and preview results before applying.

 

renux is helpful for any power user dealing with many files without using many commands. It's great for organizing and renaming batches of files, like cleaning up a downloads folder or standardizing naming conventions.

