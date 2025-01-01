An interactive replacer for ripgrep.

repgrep (rgr) is an interactive command-line tool that wraps around ripgrep to enable find-and-replace operations directly from the terminal. It shows search results instantly and lets you preview and confirm replacements before applying them.

It searches through files using ripgrep, then displays each match with live previews of the proposed replacement. You can select which matches to replace individually or in bulk, use capturing groups for complex pattern substitutions and rely on ripgrep's speed and support for ASCII, UTF‑8, UTF‑16BE and UTF‑16LE encodings.

This tool is ideal for developers, sysadmins and anyone who works with code or text files and wants a fast, controlled way to search and replace across multiple files without leaving the terminal. It’s helpful when you need precise edits, bulk refactoring, or mass-updating patterns in projects.