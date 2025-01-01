A TUI REST, GraphQL, gRPC, WebSocket and SSE client.

resterm is a terminal client for HTTP, REST, GraphQL, Websocket, SSE and gRPC requests.

Features include a workspace explorer, an inline editor with syntax highlighting and built-in GraphQL and gRPC support. It supports request variables and helpers, multi step workflows and importing curl commands.

Responses can be viewed in pretty, raw, diff, history modes and resterm also has built in authentication (OAuth2, bearer tokens, etc.) and profiling (@profile helpers for latency charts, @trace for tracing). This tool also uses .http / .rest files to define HTTP calls and it's interface splits the screen between an editor for requests and panes for responses.

For those that are software engineers, API developers and testers, resterm would be useful if you need to send and debug API requests in any format (HTTP, GraphQL, gRPC, etc) while using the terminal interface.