resto

go
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/resto/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/resto/

Send pretty HTTP & API requests with TUI.

pacman -S resto

resto is a REST tool that sends HTTP and API requests through a TUI. It performs network methods such as GET, POST, and DELETE directly from the terminal, displaying responses in an organized and readable layout for quick checks.

 

This tool supports customizable headers, token or basic authentication, and editable request bodies. It integrates command aliases and preset configurations. Keyboard shortcuts allow access to panels, help, settings, and saving output, all managed through a simple text interface with high clarity.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.