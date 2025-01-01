Send pretty HTTP & API requests with TUI.

resto is a REST tool that sends HTTP and API requests through a TUI. It performs network methods such as GET, POST, and DELETE directly from the terminal, displaying responses in an organized and readable layout for quick checks.

This tool supports customizable headers, token or basic authentication, and editable request bodies. It integrates command aliases and preset configurations. Keyboard shortcuts allow access to panels, help, settings, and saving output, all managed through a simple text interface with high clarity.