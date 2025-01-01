A terminal UI for regex testing.

rexi is a TUI tool that visualizes regular expressions (regex) in the terminal.

It features an interactive UI, regex evaluation, real-time character feedback and more. The regex evaluation can be done using 'match' or 'finditer' modes depending on what's suitable. The tool supports piped input to populate rexi's workspace for you to get started fast to work with testing your regular expressions. Matches are displayed in the TUI by underlining the input text such that you can see which regex expressions work in real time.

This tool is beneficial when learning regex and debugging it interactively. It offers an quick, 'trial and error' method for applying regular expressions without leaving the terminal.