A terminal regex tester with real-time matching and multi-engine support.

rgx is a terminal tool for testing regex patterns for writing, checking, and debugging patterns without leaving the terminal.

This tool updates matches as you type with live feedback in the TUI and supports multiple regex engines such as PCRE2, fancy-regex or the default Rust regex engine. It also shows capture groups, replacement previews, plain english pattern explanations, and flag toggles.

It also supports other features such as stdin input, clipboard and mouse support, batch print mode, count mode, whitespace display, and optional vim mode. The TUI includes a regex cheatsheet in the help menu, a dedicated pane for expression explanations and the tool has built in regex recipes you can test in rgx.

If you've built applications that use regex in the past or you're looking to test regex expressions on multiple engines interactively, consider trying out rgx. It is useful for software engineers, students and anyone who wants to double check regex quickly and offline.