A nginx log explorer.

pacman -S rhit

rhit is a tool which processes your nginx log data from standard or gzipped files. It organizes hits by date, status, and referrer, producing tables right in your terminal.

 

Key features include filtering records by date range or paths, analyzing trends, and running quickly—about one second per million lines, letting you iterate freely. You even get a data displayed as a table in the terminal with a histogram and trends showing what your nginx data looks like.

 

This tool can be used when you want precise insights into nginx web traffic or behaviors with a intuitive display of your data.

