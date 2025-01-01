A universal goroutine monitor with a TUI.

roumon is a TUI tool that monitors live goroutines in the terminal. It displays dynamic goroutine counts and state history in one terminal interface.

It features full-text filtering, history tracking and integration with Go's profiling tool pprof. It also has keybindings for quitting, pausing and help offers a clear overview of routine statuses.

This tool is ideal for those who either want to learn Go's concurrency model or are working with Go programs that need a way to visualise and debug goroutines in real time. It helps troubleshoot performance issues and monitor application behavior while not leaving the terminal.