A fast and extraordinarily versatile file copying tool for both remote and local files.

rsync is a fast file copying tool for local and remote files, using a delta-transfer algorithm to sync only differences, minimizing data transfer.

It supports secure communication via ssh/rsh and can run in daemon mode for public file distribution, with options for anonymous or authenticated access. This tool offers numerous features, including recursive copy, preserving permissions, ownership, timestamps, symbolic links, and partial transfer of files to continue interrupted copies.

Additional options include bandwidth limiting, compression during data transfer, and compatibility with various platforms. Rsync is highly customizable through command-line options and configuration files.

Ideal for frequent file synchronization, maintaining updated backups, and efficiently syncing files across systems, rsync is a must-have tool for system administrators and anyone needing reliable, fast file transfers.