A terminal based markdown note manager.

rucola is a TUI markdown note manager designed for zettelkasten-style note systems. It provides high-level statistics and explores connections within your interlinked markdown notes.

It allows you to navigate links, make small edits like renaming notes and access external editors directly from the terminal interface. Additionally, it can compile notes to HTML with LaTeX and code highlighting.

This can be used to efficiently manage your markdown notes from the terminal. It's ideal for users who prefer lightweight tools and work extensively with interconnected notes.