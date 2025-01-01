rum

A TUI to list, search and run package.json scripts.

image preview of rum

rum is a command line tool that helps developers list, search and run package.json scripts through a TUI interface.

 

The tool displays a way to execute scripts interactively, has search functionality for filtering available scripts, quick execution of selected scripts and can choose the package managers.

 

Frontend engineers, especially those that are JavaScript or TypeScript developers using multiple npm scripts would benefit from using rum. It helps in discovering and executing npm scripts in JavaScript projects without memorizing script names or repeatedly checking package.json files.

