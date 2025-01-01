Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A creative coding environment for the terminal.

runal is a creative coding platform that renders Processing-style graphics as ASCII art in terminals. This tool uses Javascript for writing these programs.

The tool comes with a JavaScript runtime with setup()/draw() functions, drawing primitives for shapes and text, ANSI color rendering, animation loops, keyboard/mouse event handling, Perlin noise generation, terminal cell aspect ratio correction, PNG/GIF/MP4 export capabilities, hot-reloading during development, custom TTF font support for exports and for advanced usage, runal can be used as a Go library.

Creative coders, ASCII artists and educators use runal for generative art, data visualization and interactive terminal graphics on resource-limited systems.