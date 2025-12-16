A mouse driven SVG favicon editor for your terminal.

rusticon is a terminal SVG favicon editor for creating and editing pixel icons (like website favicons) with full mouse support.

It provides an 8×8 or 16×16 pixel canvas and a 256-color palette, and you use the mouse to draw pixels or fill areas. You can click to pick colors or drag to draw, and the tool can import existing images by scaling them down to icon size. Your finished artwork can be saved as an SVG file ready for use as a favicon.

Developers working with favicons or hobbyist designers will find rusticon handy for quickly tweaking favicons without a GUI. It's especially useful on remote servers or in terminal only environments where a lightweight icon editor is needed.