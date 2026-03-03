A cross-platform network monitoring TUI tool.

rustnet is a cross-platform network monitor that shows detailed and real time network protocol, security and interface information in the terminal.

It tracks active TCP, UDP, ICMP, and ARP connections with detailed states, including TCP and QUIC phases, plus DNS and SSH activity. It measures interface bytes, packets, errors, drops, and collisions, and it tags connections with process names and well-known services by port. In the TUI, rustnet supports smart filtering, so you interactively filter live results with fields like port:, src:, dst:, sni:, process:, and state:. It can also inspect packets to identify protocols such as HTTP, TLS SNI, DNS, NTP, DHCP, and mDNS.

This tool has other features such as TCP network analytics, reverse DNS with caching, service name resolution, protocol-aware timeouts with staleness indicators, optional logging, and landlock sandboxing on Linux.

Useful for network engineers, system administrators or those that need to inspect network traffic regularly for auditing ports, debugging traffic and other network related monitoring or troubleshooting.