The Modern Port Scanner.

RustScan is a modern port scanner for the terminal that operates at high speed, capable of scanning all 65,000 ports in as little as three seconds.

Its core features include full scripting engine support, adaptive learning, adjusting and improving its performance over repeated use, support for IPv6, CIDR and accessibility which is not overlooked by this tool.

Security researchers or pen testers would highly benefit from RustScan. It is best used in situations when you need to detect open ports in large networks or your own or if you’re looking to scan ports quickly to use for CTF challenges.