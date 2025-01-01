Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A tool to scan for misconfigured S3 buckets.

s3scanner is a command-line tool that finds open S3 buckets in AWS and other cloud providers like GCP, DigitalOcean and Linode. It identifies misconfigured storage buckets.

Core features of this tool include multi-threaded scanning, support for multiple storage providers, scanning bucket permissions, saving results to a database and message queue integration such as RabbitMQ for scalable scanning.

Useful for security professionals and developers working with S3 buckets, s3scanner detects security risks by finding public buckets. It is best used when auditing cloud storage or during penetration testing.