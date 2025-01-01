A task runner for local and remote hosts.

sake is a CLI that acts as a runner that executes defined tasks on local and remote hosts. It uses a simple YAML file to set up servers and commands, allowing you to run tasks via SSH or within Docker containers.

It includes autocompletion for tasks, servers and tags and it can list available tasks and hosts in a clear table format. You can open configurations in your preferred editor and import additional YAML files.

sake is useful for those who want to run tasks across multiple systems via SSH. It is particularly useful in routine server tasks that require distributed operations all at once.