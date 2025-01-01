Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Visualization for any shell command.

sampler is a TUI tool that displays real-time dashboard metrics in the terminal.

With this tool you can monitor server health, track system information or even trigger deployment scripts in the terminal. Sampler has support for sounds and visual alerts and has configuration examples for each type of component, like line, gauges, bar, sparklines, charts, text boxes, etc.

Sampler is useful for any engineer or hobbyist that is interested in creating dashboards in the terminal that is simple to configure. Example use cases include homelab monitoring, tracking CI deployments, displaying error logs or even flight tracking.