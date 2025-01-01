scc
Share on:
Enter Your Mastodon Instance
Copy the link below to share to Mastodon
https://terminaltrove.com/scc/
A very fast accurate code counter with complexity calculations.
pacman -S scc
scc (Sloc Cloc and Code or Succinct Code Counter) is a tool for counting lines of code, blank lines, comment lines, and physical lines in many programming languages.
It aims to be the fastest code counter, offering features like Constructive Cost Model (COCOMO) calculation, code complexity estimation, dryness checking and unique lines of code metrics. Other features include support for multiple output formats e.g. CSV, SQL, JSON, HTML for reports and the ability to ignore specific files or directories.
For those that need a quick and accurate way of counting code metrics and has various language support and reporting built-in,
scc would be a useful tool for use cases that involve people, maintenance and cost estimations with a codebase based on lines of code and complexity.