A very fast accurate code counter with complexity calculations.

scc (Sloc Cloc and Code or Succinct Code Counter) is a tool for counting lines of code, blank lines, comment lines, and physical lines in many programming languages.

It aims to be the fastest code counter, offering features like Constructive Cost Model (COCOMO) calculation, code complexity estimation, dryness checking and unique lines of code metrics. Other features include support for multiple output formats e.g. CSV, SQL, JSON, HTML for reports and the ability to ignore specific files or directories.