Interactive find and replace in the terminal.

scooter is an interactive terminal application for find-and-replace search operations across project files, presenting matches in a navigable TUI while supporting both plain strings and full regular expressions.

It respects .gitignore and .ignore lists, scans directories using ripgrep-style globs and displays results with syntax highlighting chosen from custom themes. Users enter a pattern, inspect every hit, toggle replacements, preview context and open the exact line in their favorite $EDITOR.

Capture groups can reorder text, hidden files can be included and safety checks skip edits when lines diverge. An advanced regex flag unlocks look-ahead features for complex queries.

Developers and engineers may find scooter useful for precise, tracked replacements with a TUI, for those who want interactivity and less context switching.