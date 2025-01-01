scooter
Interactive find and replace in the terminal.
yay -S scooter
scooter is an interactive terminal application for find-and-replace search operations across project files, presenting matches in a navigable TUI while supporting both plain strings and full regular expressions.
It respects .gitignore and .ignore lists, scans directories using ripgrep-style globs and displays results with syntax highlighting chosen from custom themes. Users enter a pattern, inspect every hit, toggle replacements, preview context and open the exact line in their favorite $EDITOR.
Capture groups can reorder text, hidden files can be included and safety checks skip edits when lines diverge. An advanced regex flag unlocks look-ahead features for complex queries.
Developers and engineers may find scooter useful for precise, tracked replacements with a TUI, for those who want interactivity and less context switching.