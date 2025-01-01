Terminal User Interface for containers.

sen is a terminal user interface (TUI) tool for managing Docker containers and images. It offers interactive control over containers including starting, stopping and deleting them and displays real-time updates and notifications for Docker events.



Key features include a dashboard view, podman support, container and image inspection, log streaming and search and filtering. This tool also supports vim-like keybindings and shows an interactive tree view of Docker images. Users can also check disk usage of containers, images and volumes.



sen is useful for those who work frequently with Docker in the terminal and with first class support for podman. It provides a more user-friendly, intuitive and feature-rich alternative to basic Docker CLI commands if you want to take a look at your containers and images.