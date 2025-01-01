Your everyday IRC student.

senpai is a modern IRC client for the terminal, similar to irssi, or weechat.

With senpai, it supports desktop notifications, image previews, tab autocomplete and extensions such as fetching the server chat history with the CHATHISTORY command. It can send commands to bouncers via bouncer-networks, supports file uploads via drag and drop (with compatible bouncers) and allows message searches within logs with the SEARCH extension. A debugging mode is also available which prints raw IRC traffic for troubleshooting.

senpai is ideal for IRC users, developers, hobbyists and those who prefer and are looking to try a terminal IRC client that supports media features with extensions.