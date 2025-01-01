A rich git commit graph in your terminal, like magic!

serie is a tool that renders rich git commit graphs directly in your terminal. It is an alternative to using commands such as git log --graph --all where the git tree is not as intuitive to understand with beyond many branches.

This tool's focus is on commit graph browsing and it utilizes your terminal's image display protocol (e.g. kitty and iterm2 inline image protocols) to present a visual representation of your repository's history. It also features keybindings, changing the git graph display order and the graph width.

serie can be considered for developers who want a clearer view of commit history while staying in the terminal, without the complexity of a full git client.