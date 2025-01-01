A simple TUI for search and replace, akin to VS Code.

serpl is a TUI that gives grep‑level, project‑wide, search-and-replace with a layout reminiscent of VS Code's sidebar.

It utilises ripgrep for raw speed and can switch to AST‑grep when you need syntax‑aware accuracy; modes cover case, whole‑word, regex and tree queries. The screen splits into search and replace inputs, a results list and a live preview that highlights matches and shows context before you commit.

This tool also supports config files (JSON, YAML, TOML, INI) that let you remap key bindings, optional neovim toggleterm integration and cross platform support on Windows, macOS and Linux.

If you're used to searching and replacing text in large codebases, find that IDEs are slow for searching, or you prefer a terminal based approach, serpl may be useful for you here, especially if you're familiar with ripgrep and VS Code's searching but all in one interactive terminal tool.