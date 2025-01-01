Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

sherlock is a command-line tool that hunts down social media accounts by username across 400+ social media platforms. It allows searching for one or multiple usernames which the tool saves results into individual text files.

Core features include Tor support, output options (CSV, XLSX) loading data from a JSON file, limiting analysis to selected social media sites and proxy usage.

This tool would be suitable for security researchers, digital marketers, developers or anyone needing to track username availability quickly across many sites without manually checking by hand.