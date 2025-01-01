Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A beautiful and powerful TUI for managing iOS simulators.

simtool is a TUI for managing iOS simulators. It allows you to browse apps, explore files and preview content, all from your terminal.

Core features include real-time simulator status monitoring, smart filtering, direct simulator booting, syntax-highlighted file previews, terminal-based image viewing, SQLite database inspection, automatic plist conversion, 60+ color themes, vim-style navigation, lazy loading and breadcrumb navigation.

iOS developers frequently inspecting app containers, debugging app or file system issues or managing multiple simulators would find simtool useful for iOS simulator management without typing commands all the time and using a terminal-based user interface.