A terminal based presentation tool

go install github.com/maaslalani/slides@latest

slides is a tool that turns your terminal into a presentation stage, using simple Markdown files for slides. It supports dynamic content and in-slide code execution.


It can used for tech talks, coding tutorials, or any situation where live coding examples which makes it ideal for developers and tech enthusiasts, enhancing presentations for those who like a terminal-based approach to presentations.

