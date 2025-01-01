Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Terminal-based HTTP/REST client.

slumber is a CLI and TUI HTTP client that lets users define, run and share custom HTTP requests.

The tool can import requests from popular formats like Insomnia, OpenAPI, VS Code .rest and Jetbrain's .http format and can build requests dynamically from local files, other requests or shell commands. In the TUI this tool also supports multiple sessions, auto reloading, templates and the ability to filter response data with JSONPath selectors and switch between environments via profiles.

For developers and those working with APIs, slumber serves as a practical tool for testing and debugging HTTP requests from the terminal weather via the CLI and TUI.