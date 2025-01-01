Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Smassh your Keyboard, TUI Edition.

smassh is a TUI typing tester, designed to help users practice and improve their typing speed and accuracy in the terminal.

Key features include customizable typing tests with adjustable duration and word count, accuracy and speed tracking, support for multiple themes, configurable difficulty settings with randomized capitalization and performance statistics for reviewing progress.

Programmers, keyboard enthusiasts and touch typists would find this tool useful when honing their typing skills. It’s ideal for daily practice, preparing for coding challenges or improving keyboard proficiency for text editing, writing or anything that requires typing.