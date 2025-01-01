A TUI and CLI for Simplenote.

sncli is a terminal client for Simplenote that has a terminal user interface (TUI) and a command line interface (CLI) with vim-like keybindings and an optional scripting mode.

It performs two-way sync with your Simplenote account, caching notes locally so you can work offline and sync changes later. In the TUI, you can browse and quickly search through notes by keyword or regex and open a note to view the contents. You can edit notes in your editor, manage tags and other metadata (toggle pinned or Markdown, trash or restore) and even view past note versions.

sncli is ideal for those who are familiar with Simplenote but prefer a fast, keyboard-driven way of working with it in the terminal. It works best for quickly searching, editing and organizing notes from the service in the terminal.