A powerful text snippet expansion tool.

snipt is a text snippet expansion tool that lets you define short text shortcuts which automatically expand into longer content as you type in any application.

Key features include a TUI for managing snippets, a background daemon that expands shortcuts system wide and is cross-platform on Linux, macOS and Windows. This tool also supports dynamic snippets, executing shell commands via a "!" trigger, parameterized inputs, applying text transformations and inserting dynamic content such as dates, system info or web data into your expansions.

Developers, system administrators and technical writers will find snipt useful for automating repetitive typing tasks. It's especially helpful for quickly inserting boilerplate text or code snippets and executing custom commands via shortcuts all from the terminal.