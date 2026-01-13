A TUI for inspecting network connections, like netstat for humans.

snitch is a CLI and TUI tool for inspecting TCP and UDP network connections, built as a friendlier ss and netstat for humans.

It displays a connection table and also refreshes on an interval for live monitoring. You can filter by TCP or UDP, listening or established state, IPv4 or IPv6 and furthermore narrow results with key=value queries like pid, proc, port or contains.

This tool can resolve hostnames and service names, can run in numeric mode (which disables DNS name resolution), cache or bypass DNS lookups and export plain text, JSON or CSV. Other features of snitch include an assortment of themes, keybindings and a small config file which sets the refresh interval, DNS resolution and cache, NO_COLOR options and a save state for snitch to remember the view state between sessions.

snitch is a handy tool for developers, SREs and sysadmins for tracing ports, checking what talks to where and tying traffic back to processes, live and without fiddling with command line arguments.