snowmachine

python
bsd-3

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/snowmachine/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/snowmachine/

Make it snow in the terminal!

nix-shell -p snowmachine --command snowmachine

snowmachine is a small, fun and easy way to make it snow right in your terminal.

 

It has the ability to adjust snow stacking, customize particle symbols and set various speeds. You can also add different star / snow styles entirely and you can run the program with decorative trees in the background.

 

If you're looking to make your terminal a little more festive or you just want to show off effects, bring out the snowmachine and make it snow!

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.