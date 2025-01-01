Make it snow in the terminal!

snowmachine is a small, fun and easy way to make it snow right in your terminal.

It has the ability to adjust snow stacking, customize particle symbols and set various speeds. You can also add different star / snow styles entirely and you can run the program with decorative trees in the background.

If you're looking to make your terminal a little more festive or you just want to show off effects, bring out the snowmachine and make it snow!