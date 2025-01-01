Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A terminal interface for Stack Overflow.

so is a CLI / TUI terminal client for Stack Exchange sites, letting you search and read Q&A directly from your terminal.

It supports simultaneous queries across multiple Stack Exchange sites, uses Google, DuckDuckGo, or the StackOverflow API, renders markdown lightly, and integrates with your clipboard. You can set defaults like search engine, sites, result limit, theme colors, and API key via config.

This tool suits developers, sysadmins or hobbyists who occasionally need quick answers without leaving the terminal. It’s ideal when you’re already in a shell, want a fast lookup of common tasks or code snippets and don’t feel like opening a browser to StackOverflow or the Stack Exchange network of sites.