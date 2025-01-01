A tool for exploring files in container image layers.

sou is a TUI tool lets you inspect docker container image layers. It presents a clear view of each image’s structure and metadata, which allows you to browse through layers and inspect file details directly in the terminal.

The tool displays an interactive file picker that shows files within layers, a quick preview of filesystem in the image and the ability to export files from the image to your local system. It also reveals image manifests and configuration data, has keybindings for easy navigation and supports both local and remote container images.

This tool is useful for those who want to inspect and understand container images quickly, especially those in the fields of software engineering, system administration and security, where it is suitable for debugging and learning about image internals of a docker image interactively.