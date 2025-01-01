A TUI audio file analyzer tool.

soundscope is a terminal audio analysis tool that visualizes audio files and live input in realtime. It turns your terminal into an audio viewer, displaying waveforms, frequency spectrums and loudness levels.

It can open an audio file or capture microphone input to display an FFT spectrum alongside a waveform in realtime. It also shows loudness meters (LUFS and true peak) for monitoring volume. You can play or pause playback, switch between file and mic sources and customize the interface’s color theme.

soundscope is useful for audio engineers, music producers or hobbyists who want to examine audio characteristics without a GUI. It’s a quick way to check the frequency content and loudness of tracks in the terminal.