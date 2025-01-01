Display richly-styled presentations using your terminal.

spiel is a CLI tool and framework for creating and presenting richly-styled terminal presentations.

You can programmatically create presentations with Python code, slides can include images viewable in the terminal, dynamic elements, reveals and animations with flexible triggers for interactive presentations. It supports custom transitions, has watch mode that reloads your slides while your editing and easy presentation management through it's CLI tool. You can see a demo terminal presentation with the spiel demo present command.

This tool is useful for developers, software engineers and hobbyists that prefer using the terminal for presentations. It is also best used when you want to create interactive presentations that are dynamic (e.g. presenting live real-time data during a presentation) for live demos, coding tutorials and technical talks or just want to have fun creating your own presentations with spiel.