A Spotify player in the terminal with full feature parity.

spotify_player is a lightweight TUI terminal-based music player tailored to handle Spotify audio streams.

Its major features include track streaming, lyric rendering, desktop notifications, and media controls. The TUI interface is minimalist and easily configurable, supporting an extensive list of commands for intuitive navigation and control. In terms of special features, the player serves as an integrated Spotify client, making it render images and play songs directly from the terminal.

A Spotify Premium account is necessary, though, for this functionality. It also allows for additional customization to enrich user experience, such as mouse support, enabling a daemon, or activating a fuzzy search attribute. This tool works best for users who prefer to play music via terminal with no GUI.