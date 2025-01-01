Blazingly fast TUI application for viewing your Spotify listening activity.

sprofile is a TUI for viewing your Spotify listening activity in the terminal.

It connects to the Spotify Web API to retrieve your listening activity data, such as your current track and recent plays. After logging in, sprofile displays top artists, top songs, recent songs and your playlists in the TUI. It refreshes in real time to update the currently playing song, has keybindings for navigation and lists recent tracks from your profile. For top artists and songs, you can view this information from a 4 week, month to an all time period.

Ideal for those who actively use Spotify, prefer a terminal interface and are curious about their listening activity, sprofile works great for displaying your music listening activity in a glance in the terminal.