The missing swiss-army knife tool for wrangling data.

sq is a command-line tool that brings jq-style querying to structured data sources, including SQL databases and document formats like CSV or Excel. It allows users to execute queries, join data across different sources and output results in various formats.

Key features include inspecting data sources, comparing tables or databases and performing common database operations. This tool can also insert query results directly into SQL databases and handle cross-source joins and output formats such as JSON, Excel, CSV, HTML, Markdown and XML.

For developers and data analysts, sq offers a powerful way to wrangle data from diverse sources in the terminal. It also can be used for quick data exploration, ETL tasks, and bridging gaps between different data formats and databases.