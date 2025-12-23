A user friendly TUI for SQL databases.

sqlit is a TUI tool for interacting with multiple databases in the terminal.

It supports many traditional relational databases such as SQL Server, SQLite, MariaDB, PostgreSQL and MySQL, plus newer databases like DuckDB, Clickhouse, Snowflake, Supabase, Turso and more via adapters. The interface is fully keyboard-driven with shortcuts always visible on the screen. It has query history, syntax highlighting, vim-like editing for SQL queries and lets you navigate databases, tables, views and stored procedures in its TUI.

Other features of sqlit include SSH tunneling for remote connections, themes, autocomplete, results filtering, a dependency wizard (useful for installing missing database drivers) a handy connection manager and the ability to auto detect and find database containers started by Docker, which is useful when working in development.

This tool is useful for developers, database administrators and data analysts who prefer working with databases using the command line. It is ideal for quickly inspecting data, schemas or working with many databases in the terminal.