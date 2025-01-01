sqly

Easily execute SQL against CSV/TSV/LTSV/JSON and Excel with shell.

eget nao1215/sqly

sqly is a command-line tool for running SQL queries on CSV, TSV, LTSV, JSON and Excel files.

 

It provides interactive shell usage, SQL completion, command history, keybindings, multiple output formats and automatic file detection. Additional options manage shell redirection, output paths, and query customization. It also has the ability to import your data into an in-memory SQLite3 database, run and execute queries against it and can save the resulting data locally.

 

Those who prefer to work with SQL on any tabular data format would find sqly useful, especially with the option for querying data interactively with its shell (sqly-shell).

