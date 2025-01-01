Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A TUI SQLite viewer and editor.

squall is a TUI SQLite database viewer and editor that runs in the terminal. It shows tables and query results in panes, with useful built-in syntax highlighting.

It allows browsing tables, executing SQL queries and editing records. It supports loading a database file with the filename option and has the ability to navigate and search across results.

squall is ideal for those who need quick access to SQLite in the terminal, and need a simple lightweight, tool to do so.