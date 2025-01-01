Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A syntax‑aware grep alternative with code edits.

srgn is a code‑aware replacement for grep , tr and sed . It fuses regular expressions with tree‑sitter parsing to let you search and refactor source code safely.

Key features of srgn include syntax-aware searching, allowing users to locate code patterns based on structure rather than text. It supports multiple programming languages and can be used for code refactoring or rewriting specific constructs.