An SSH connection manager with a TUI interface.

ssh-list is a TUI SSH connection manager. It displays saved hosts in a menu and lets you quickly connect to them.

You can, edit, copy and sort SSH entries and support for custom SSH options. It can execute commands on remote hosts and import hosts directly from your ~/.ssh/config file. No passwords are stored as it relies on SSH keys. The interface is entirely keyboard-driven.

This tool is useful for developers or sys-admins who use many SSH hosts and want to use a tool that oragnizes their keys in the terminal. It is a quick, organized way to connect via SSH and run commands without manually typing each host.