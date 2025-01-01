Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Parallel SSH jobs manager interactive CLI.

ssh-para is a TUI tool for managing parallel SSH jobs across multiple remote hosts. It allows you to execute commands, scripts or updates while monitoring outputs interactively.

Key features include log file generation, command output review and controls for pausing, resuming, or aborting jobs in real-time. It supports advanced SSH options, hostname resolution and customizable symbols for terminal displays.

This tool is ideal for system administrators, developers and those who need to manage bulk remote tasks efficiently across servers in both development and production environments.