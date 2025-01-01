Terminal based assisted management of your SSH config files.

sshclick is a CLI and TUI tool for managing SSH configuration files. It uses existing SSH configs, groups hosts and adds metadata for better config management.

Core features include viewing, editing, grouping, and searching host entries. This tool has the ability to visualize connection graphs in the terminal (if ProxyJump is used), can output SSH configs in various formats including JSON, has TUI interactivity and can test SSH host connections in the terminal.

Ideal for developers and sysadmins managing complex SSH setups, sshclick is a suite worth looking into for ensuring SSH configs remain clean and manageable. Unless you're viewing or listing SSH configs, if you intend to modify your config file with this tool, ensure you have a backup of your SSH config before using sshclick.