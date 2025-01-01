ssl-checker
Fast and beautiful program to check all your https endpoint.
go install github.com/fabio42/ssl-checker@latest
ssl-checker is a TUI that checks SSL certificates across multiple HTTPS endpoints in the terminal.
It supports checking SSL certs against a list of domains, files or direct input, supports autocompletion, environment-based grouping, custom timeouts and debug logging. Configurations can be managed through a YAML file located at
$HOME/.config/ssl-checker/config.yaml.
This tool is useful for developers, sysadmins and DevOps engineers who need to audit SSL certificates across various environments, ensuring they are valid and not nearing expiration.