Fast and beautiful program to check all your https endpoint.

ssl-checker is a TUI that checks SSL certificates across multiple HTTPS endpoints in the terminal.

It supports checking SSL certs against a list of domains, files or direct input, supports autocompletion, environment-based grouping, custom timeouts and debug logging. Configurations can be managed through a YAML file located at $HOME/.config/ssl-checker/config.yaml .

This tool is useful for developers, sysadmins and DevOps engineers who need to audit SSL certificates across various environments, ensuring they are valid and not nearing expiration.