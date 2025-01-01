ssl-checker

go
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/ssl-checker/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/ssl-checker/

Fast and beautiful program to check all your https endpoint.

go install github.com/fabio42/ssl-checker@latest

ssl-checker is a TUI that checks SSL certificates across multiple HTTPS endpoints in the terminal.

 

It supports checking SSL certs against a list of domains, files or direct input, supports autocompletion, environment-based grouping, custom timeouts and debug logging. Configurations can be managed through a YAML file located at $HOME/.config/ssl-checker/config.yaml.

 

This tool is useful for developers, sysadmins and DevOps engineers who need to audit SSL certificates across various environments, ensuring they are valid and not nearing expiration.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.